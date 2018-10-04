Thor: Love and Thunder Just Introduced a Major Tie to Venom

Should Marvel Studios eventually get film rights to Venom back, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a connection to the symbiotic character it can fall back on if Spider-Man isn't part of the deal. Thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, one specific item provides the perfect platform to introduce Eddie Brock to the beloved Hollywood franchise. Full spoilers up ahead for the latest Taika Waititi picture. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see Thor: Love and Thunder!

Much like Gorr's introduction in the comics, the character's live-action arrival also involved witnessing a battle between gods. Happening upon an oasis on an otherwise barren planet in the film, Gorr comes in contact with his god Rapu, who had just slain an unnamed god in a fight. In the film, this scene also confirms the sword used by Gorr is the Necrosword, the same name the blade goes by in the Marvel source material.

In the comics, these two gods were initially nameless, simply providing a way to get the weapon to the God Butcher. It wasn't until Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's King in Black event a few years ago that the Necrosword got an origin.

According to the comic series, the Necrosword was specifically crafted by Knull, the god of the symbiotes. The Necrosword is a symbiote in and of itself. In fact, All-Black the Necrosword (as its formal name calls out) was the first symbiote crafted by Knull, who manifested it from the shadow of evil.

While a lot of things would have to happen for the Necrosword to be linked to Venom in a live-action sense, the stage is set should the cards happen to fall in a favorable some day in the future.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

