X-Men ’97’s Long-Term Future Revealed by Marvel Before Season 2 Release

X-Men ’97 is finally returning to Disney+ this summer, returning following its premiere in 2024. With the first season finale seeing most of the team rocketed to different eras in time, a new trailer dropped earlier this week that confirms season two will start on July 1st. Luckily, shortly following the new look on Marvel’s merry mutants’ big comeback, the executive producer of the series shared some major bombshells concerning the X-Men’s future. Not only will there be far more adventures focusing on the likes of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Jean Grey, but fans won’t be waiting nearly as long in between seasons moving forward.

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Executive producer Larry Houston shared the good news that not only is season four for X-Men ’97 confirmed, but fans won’t be waiting nearly as long to see it. The gap between seasons one and two will have been around two years, but Houston has confirmed that each upcoming season will only have a year-long turnaround. Specifically, the producer revealed the following info to Entertainment Weekly, “They want everyone to know it’s only gonna be a year now between seasons, not two-and-a-quarter years. It’s gonna be a year until the next one and a year until the next one [after that]. They are on schedule now. One of the reasons they’re on schedule is we’ve gone over, given notes on, and responded to not only all the scripts for season 3, all the animatics for season 3, we are in season 4 giving script notes. So that’s how deep they are into the development.”

X-Men ’97 Is Travelling Through Time

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While confirming the future release schedule of X-Men ’97, Houston also confirmed story elements for season two. When last we left the X-Men, Cyclops and Jean Grey had been rocketed to the future, while many of the other heroes had been sent to the past. In the recent trailer, we see quite a few classic and new X-Men featured in the second season comeback. With Apocalypse set to take a major role in the second season, Larry explained the comeback of the mad mutant whose immortality makes him an ever-expanding threat to the mutant superheroes.

“Ancient Egypt Apocalypse gives us this massively powerful mutant backstory. No one is born evil, but we see how circumstances led him to become the villainous Apocalypse. Present-day Apocalypse is constantly trying to cull the herd of the weak so that only the strong survive. Future Apocalypse is how his vision becomes reality, perhaps.” When it comes to Apocalypse, the original voice actor for the big-time villain, John Colicos, passed away long before the arrival of X-Men ’97, with Professor X’s voice actor, Ross Maquand, doing double duty in taking on the villainous role. With the first season finale seeing Bastion defeated, the X-Men are still reeling from the battles they experienced, especially with Gambit not making it out of the season alive.

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Via Entertainment Weekly