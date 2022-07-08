Thor: Love and Thunder Stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Clash Over Who's the Better Thor

✖

Like Hawkeye before it, Thor: Love and Thunder will carry the distinction of starring two characters the film is named after. First, there's Thor Odinson, the Asgardian god of thunder that's been played by Chris Hemsworth for over the past decade. Then there's the Mighty Thor, the god of thunder Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) turns into. While Jane Foster has appeared in the MCU, Love and Thunder will be the first time she hoists Mjolnir.

In a new promotional video for Mexican exhibitor Cinepolis, Hemsworth and Portman argue over which version of the character is best. With Hemsworth's signature comedy, he boasts that he's the original hero before Portman fires back the fact her character is able to wield Mjolnir while it was crumbled right before Thor's very eyes. See the silly promo below.

Despite the film featuring two different Thors, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi has been quick to suggest the film most certainly is not meant to serve as a passing of the torch.

"And also, it's really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer's back and it's in the hands of someone else," Waititi explained to GamesRadar earlier this year. "It's no longer his hammer. It's the idea that someone's taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, 'Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch'... I'm not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don't think that's the case."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!