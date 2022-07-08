Taika Waititi Reveals If Thor: Love & Thunder Is A Passing of the Torch

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder has been regarded as a possible passing of the torch online. Director Taika Waititi addressed those rumors in an interview with GamesRadar this week. In the conversation, the Oscar-winner said that he doesn't really see it that way. MCU directors rarely have control over where the large-scale strolling of the entire series goes next. Waititi is no different in that regard. But, he doesn't believe that Chris Hemsworth will be putting down his axe anytime soon. Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, and she also becomes The Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder. However, it sounds like the filmmaker firmly believes that the two will coexist inside fo the MCU for the foreseeable future. Odinson won't be alone, and he probably shouldn't be. There's a God Butcher running around now, so the pantheon might want to focus on strength in numbers.

"And also, it's really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer's back and it's in the hands of someone else," Waititi explained. "It's no longer his hammer. It's the idea that someone's taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, 'Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch'... I'm not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don't think that's the case."

Empire Magazine recently spoke to the director about his approach to a love story. "I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," Waititi said. "On paper, it feels kinds of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

Marvel Studios previously dropped a synopsis for Love and Thunder: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

