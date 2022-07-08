Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Says Taika Waititi Had to Cut Entire Planets From Film

Marvel fans learned in Thor: Ragnarok that director Taika Waititi has a lot of big ideas. The Thor series went to new heights with his first Marvel film, changing the entire fabric of what we thought a Thor movie can be. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is continuing to push the envelope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Waititi brought so many great ideas to the table that a few had to be scrapped to keep the film at a manageable length, some of which involved entire planets that we won't get to see in the final version of Love and Thunder.

While speaking to Collider, Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman talked about working with Waititi and loving the things he comes up with. Unfortunately, not everything he creates can make its way to the screen.

"The joy and the sorrow of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much brilliance and so much material that the movie could be like an infinite number of things," Portman said. "And it like inevitably means that incredible, hilarious, moving comedy and drama ends up not there. So, there's a lot. I mean, there's full planets that are not there anymore."

"I pray that it'll end up in like a DVD extra somewhere or that it comes out somewhere," Portman later said of the deleted content. "Because I mean, yeah, it's pretty remarkable stuff."

Portman starred in the first two films as Jane Foster of Earth, but her character is taking on the mantle of The Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder, following the arc of Jason Aaron's acclaimed comic run. This put Portman much deeper into the action of the Thor films than ever before.

"It's incredible to see. I think that's part of what is such an eye opening when you see the finished version is how many incredible artists work on it after what we do to create what actually the audience experiences," she said. "Because most of what you see is effects artists. But funnily enough, the goats we had real goats like real practical, they weren't actual animal goats. They were, practical kind of sculptures that we had on set with us with like tongues out and everything."

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8th.