Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Easter Egg

If you thought the closing moments of Thor: Love and Thunder included a little tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you'd be right. Saturday, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi confirmed his character Korg's partner was named Dwayne after the wrestler-turned-blockbuster superstar.

"No coincidence baby," the filmmaker tweeted alongside a fan's tweet of Korg dressed as The Rock in his now-infamous fanny pack photo.

No coincidence baby https://t.co/oGTUzz9bMg — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 16, 2022

In the film, it was explained Kronans can only have kids by holding hands and singing a song over the fire. When the movie ends with a closing montage, Korg and Dwayne—a character who looks exactly like Korg, only donning a mustache—can be seen singing over while holding hands over a volcano.

"One is, it's the director. So, you're dealing with an actor who's actually really the director, and then is 100% a visual effect," he continued. "And then the second part of that, is you've got to have them form comedy, which as anybody will tell you, I think all actors would, drama is hard, but comedy is significantly harder," Ragarnok VFX supervisor Jake Morrison once told ComicBook.com of Korg's design.

"So, the fact that, that would rest firmly upon the visual effects department shoulders, the fact that we had to make the audience laugh, we had to completely bring them into the story and make them believe the character, even though he's 7'6" rock monster made of 1,300 rocks or whatever that it was. And literally each rock you had to move against each other, but never deformed or look like latex. They're all sort of impossible tasks," he added.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

