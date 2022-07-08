Thor: Love & Thunder Director Pokes Fun at Really Bad Auto-Captioning for Trailer

✖

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is out and it seems to be more than Twitter's auto-captions can handle. Director Taika Waititi noticed and decided to point out some of the automated transcription's worst misfires, including turning Gorr the God-Butcher's ominous "all gods will die" into "oh gosh, well die." Waititi tweeted, "Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they're going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology!" Other misquotes include "from my sensing feelings," "sure we help them and eventually grape," and simply, "Goddard." The system even gave up at one point, saying only, "could not transcribe the audio."

Waititi has been speaking recently about what fans should expect from the film. He commented on how closely to keeps to the comics that inspired it and hinted that Thor Odinson will be taken aback by Jane Foster's return.

Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they're going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology! pic.twitter.com/p2fatrqKdr — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

"It's been about eight years," Waititi previously told Empire Magazine. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor. I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."



According to Marvel Studios' official film synopsis, "Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Waititi returns to direct the sequel. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum are producing. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.