Thor: Love and Thunder Director Says Jane Foster Return Is A Mindf**k For Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi says that Jane Foster's return in the film is "a real mindf**k for Thor." The filmmaker sat down with Empire Magazine to talk about his duo and Natalie Portman's new powers in the MCU. Foster has, of course, been in the Thor movies before, but she's never had the spotlight quite like this. Waititi talked about her reappearance after eight years and how much that's shaken Chris Hemsworth's character. However, we should have all expected that because she couldn't sit there just carrying the torch for the Asgardian this whole time. Portman also sounds like she's going to be able to flex her comedic chops in Love & Thunder. Everything about the next MCU movie is shaping up to blow the doors off of fan expectations. From the last moments of the initial trailer, it's clear the Mighty Thor is here to do more than she was ever tasked to do in Thor or Thor: The Dark World.

"It's been about eight years," Waititi explained. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor."

"I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story," the director continued. "I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'"

"You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment," Waititi gestured to the previous entries. "You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

Marvel describes both Thor's journey this July: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

