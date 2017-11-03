‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Debuts at No. 6 in Comicbook Composite Rankings

Thor: Ragnarok is now in theaters, and as has become tradition, Marvel fans are now discussing where it ranks compared to other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, or other comic book movies, in general. Here at Comicbook.com we have our own database for calculating fan opinion and response to the latest comic book movies, and we can now officially report that Thor: Ragnarok has debut at no. 6 in our user composite rankings, on its opening day in theaters!

As you can see above, Thor: Ragnarok lands at no. 6 in our overall user composite scores, with a score of 85.28. For the sake of comprehensive comparison, here’s how the top 10 of our comic book movie composite rankings now stands:

The Dark Knight (89.08 Composite Score) Logan (87.50) Captain America: Civil War (87.32) Spider-Man: Homecoming (86. 37) Guardians of the Galaxy (85.63) Thor: Ragnarok (85.28) Iron Man (85.04) Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 (84.90) Wonder Woman (84.46) Deadpool (83.58)

The big points of debate for fans are no doubt going to be how Thor: Ragnarok ranks next to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy, which sit in the number four and five spots, respectively. Spider-Man, Guardians and Thor: Ragnarok are three of the most comedic MCU movies there are, which will leave fans debating which one is the most entertaining, and therefore deserves the highest spot. Guardians has the advantage of being a novel trailblazer, and Homecoming has revitalized the Spider-Man movie franchise, but Ragnarok may prove to be the most revered over time.

For more on why the movie is so popular with fans, be sure to read our official Thor: Ragnarok review!

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters. Other upcoming MCU movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, 2017, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.