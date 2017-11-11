‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Wins Second Weekend At The Box Office

Thor: Ragnarok will once again thunder to the top of the box office in its second frame.

Thor: Ragnarok earned $18.6 million on Friday. That means that the third Thor movie will likely come in a bit shy of it’s $60 million second weekend projections, earning between $54-56 million instead, but that’s still enough to push the film past $200 million domestic for a new total of about $209 million.

Thor: Ragnarok already passed $500 million worldwide earlier this week and should cross $600 million by Monday morning.

Two newcomers are battling it out for second place this weekend. Murder on the Orient Express, the Kenneth Branagh directed and starring adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, earned $10.7 million on Friday, including $1.6 million in previews. The film is expected to end up with a $27.9 million opening weekend.

Comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2 is trailing just behind Murder on the Orient Express so far. The film opening to $10.9 million on Friday, including $1.5 million in previews, and is currently on track for a $27.5 million opening weekend.

Last week’s number two, A Bad Mom’s Christmas, slides into fourth place this weekend. The film earned $4.1 million on Friday and is expected to take in $11.6 million in its second weekend, bringing its overall box office total to $39.9 million.

The latest horror flick to reach number one at the box office, Jigsaw, is now in fifth place. The eighth Saw movie earned $1.15 million on Friday and is expected to earn $3.3 million in its third weekend. That will bring its box office total to $34.2 million.

Rounding out the box office top ten this weekend are Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Geostorm, Blade Runner 2049, Happy Death Day, and Lady Bird.

1. Thor: Ragnarok

Week Two

Last Week: No. 1

Friday: $18.6 million

Weekend: $56.1 million

Total: $209.1

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

2. Murder on the Orient Express

Opening Weekend

Friday: $10.7 million

Weekend: $27.9 million

A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again.

Murder on the Orient Express is directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie. The film stars Branagh as Hercule Poirot, with Tom Bateman, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley.

3. Daddy’s Home 2

Opening Weekend

Friday: $10.9 million

Weekend: $27.5 million

Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down.

Daddy’s Home 2, the sequel to 2015’s Daddy’s Home, is directed by Sean Anders and written by Anders and John Morris. The film;s cast includes returning stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, and Linda Cardellini, and new stars John Cena, John Lithgow, and Mel Gibson, along with Scarlett Estevez, Owen Vaccaro, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Didi Costine.

4. A Bad Moms Christmas

Week Two

Last Week: No. 2
Friday: $4.1 million

Weekend: $11.6 million

Total: $39.9 million

Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. As if creating the perfect holiday for their families isn’t hard enough, they’ll have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers when they come to visit.

A Bad Moms Christmas is written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. The film stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn, each reprising their role from the first film, with newcomers Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon.

5. Jigsaw

Week Three

Last Week: No. 3

Friday: $1.15 million

Weekend: $11.6 million

Total: $34.2 million

A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier.

Jigsaw is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, and stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson.

Saw 3D was originally deemed to be the final installment of the Saw series of horror movies, but Lionsgate revived the franchise for Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series that began in 2004.