Chris Hemsworth Really Didn’t Want To Strip For ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok promises to take the franchise in a new direction, but there was one returning trope that Chris Hemsworth wasn’t the biggest fan of.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Hemsworth recounted the different times he was asked to be shirtless in the Thor franchise. While the first Thor film had a shirtless scene planned, the one in Ragnarok was more spontaneous – and Hemsworth wasn’t necessarily on board.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ken Branagh came up to me on the first film and said, ‘Oh look, I’ve got this shirt off scene, how do you feel.’” Hemsworth explained. “I was like, ‘Oh man, I’ve been working out for eight months; I’m ready, let’s go.’ And this time around, there wasn’t one in the script, which I was really happy about, and then [director] Taika [Waititi] said, ‘No, I think we need a shirt off scene.’ I was like, ‘Ugh, no we’ve done that. Don’t make me do it again!’”

Marvel Studios’ penchant for showing its male leads shirtless is certainly nothing new, and has become a sort of running joke amongst fans. And this isn’t even the first time that Hemsworth has questioned it, with him previously needing Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s Joss Whedon to justify the film’s scene.

And according to Hemsworth, the end result – which can be seen in one of Ragnarok‘s early trailers – is ultimately unique enough from his previous scenes.

“I just think it has to be different each time.” Hemsworth added. “You have an obligation to mix it up and advance it in some way.”

So what does Waititi think of the debacle? He seems to have a much more optimistic outlook on Hemsworth being shirtless.

“Be proud of that Chris,” Waititi argued, “be proud of what you’ve achieved.”

Thor: Ragnarok lands in theaters on November 3rd.