New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Poster Features Doctor Strange

There’s a little more than a month separating Thor: Ragnarok from fans, and it looks like South Korea is getting fans hyped for its release. A new poster for the film was released abroad, and the traditional drawing shows Doctor Strange watching over Thor and the Incredible Hulk.

The official poster, which can be seen below, will be a familiar one to South Korean historians. The picture is based on Kim Hong-do’s traditional painting titled Sangbak. The original image shows a group of men watching a wrestling match. Marvel’s take on the picture substitutes the crowd with Thor stars, and the main match-up is between the god of thunder and the Hulk.

While the Avengers duo may be the focal point of the poster, it does not ignore Doctor Strange. The sorcerer is seen sitting off to the side watching the match go on. Odin and the Grandmaster can be seen sitting next to Stephen Strange, and Hela is shown kneeling as well. Oh, and the vixen seems to be accompanied by Thor’s smashed hammer.

The poster also included sketches of Heimdall and Valkyrie. The pair are seen huddled up while Loki appears to be taking bets or perhaps selling something while the match rages on.

With little time left until its premiere, Thor: Ragnarok is about to kick its promotions into high gear. A new TV spot for the film went live today which shows Thor sitting upon Asgard’s throne. The film’s most recent spots have also seen Gladiator Hulk go to town at the Grandmaster’s arena and Loki cowering from the giant beast.

Clearly, the trickster hasn’t forgotten his last meeting with the Incredible Hulk. Loki really doesn’t want to be called a puny god again…

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.