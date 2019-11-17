Thor: Ragnarok Deleted Scene Shows The Grandmaster on an Epic Pursuit

Marvel’s massive Infinity Saga box set has officially dropped and only as MCU fiends would, fans instantly started poring over the package’s included contents. In addition to a physical (and digital) copy of each Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date, the set included a bonus disc packed with upwards of 50 minutes of deleted scenes, with at least one from each of the films in the shared universe.

One of those scenes that didn’t end up making the final cut of Thor: Ragnarok involves Jeff Goldblum‘s The Grandmaster chasing the Revengers, attempting to return his champion to his rightful place on Sakaar. Before long, the Elder of the Universe crashes his ship, leading directly into his post-credits scene that ended up making the final cut as he uncovered himself from a pile of space junk. As of now, the deleted scene is only available through the box set and it’s unclear if Marvel Studios plans to eventually release it online or via Disney+.

It’s unclear if Goldblum will be back as the Grandmaster in live-action, although the actor did confirm he’s recorded his lines for Disney+’s What If…? animated series. “I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ that’s called What If…?,” he said. “It’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice for that, and Korg. Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that.”

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Netflix.

