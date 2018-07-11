‘Thor Ragnarok’ Hela One:12 Collective Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Mezco Toyz have added Hela, the villain played by Cate Blanchett in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, to their lineup of One:12 Collective figures, and if you ask us, it’s among the best figures they’ve produced for the series. Mezco did a great job of capturing Cate’s look in the film on a figure that’s just under 6-inches tall.

If you agree, you can reserve the Hela figure for your collection right here for $80 with free shipping slated for February. Features include over 30 points of articulation, two head portraits (one with and one without the headdress), eight interchangeable hands, and two swords. The official description and complete list of features can be found below.

“In Marvel Studio’s Thor: Ragnarok, Hela is released from prison following Odin’s death. Planning to rule Asgard and create an empire, the Goddess of Death must first face off against her young brother, Thor, and his team known as ‘The Revengers’.”

“The One:12 Collective Ragnarok Hela figure captures the malicious intent of the former Asgardian executioner. Presented in a film-accurate fitted suit with metallic accents and chest plate armor, Hela comes equipped with two Necroswords – made from obsidian and used to decimate the Einjerjar, the elite warriors of Asgard.”



THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE RAGNAROK HELA FIGURE FEATURES:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing·

• Approximately 15cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands

• One (1) set of fists (L&R)

• Two (2) sets of posing hands (L&R x2)

• One (1) set of sword holding hands (L&R)

COSTUME:

• Fitted suit with chest armor

• Wrist gauntlets

• Knee-high boots



ACCESSORIES:

• Two (2) Necroswords

• One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

• One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

If you are game to take your collectibles a step further, there’s always the magnificent sixth scale figure of Hela from Hot Toys. The Hela figure includes a new head sculpt that’s a spot on likeness of Cate Blanchett, along with a tailored outfit, two swords, a damaged Mjolnir with hand attachment, and a figure stand. It’s available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles with shipping slated for sometime between October and December. The full list of features is available below.

• Newly developed sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Cate Blanchett as Hela in her horned headgear in Thor: Ragnarok

• Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

• Body with over 28 points of articulations

• Approximately 31 cm tall

• Four (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of gesturing hands

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of sword holding hands

• One (1) piece of right hand holding a damaged Mjolnir

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted



Costume:

• A specially tailored one-piece black color battle suit with detailed texture and green colored lines

• One (1) green colored cape (magnetically attachable)

• One (1) pair of black-colored platform boots with green colored lines



Weapons:

• Two (2) swords



Accessories:

• Specially-designed figure stand with character nameplate and the movie logo

• Additional bonus accessories

