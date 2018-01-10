How ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Should Have Ended

Thor: Ragnarok was one of the biggest movies of 2017, but that success doesn’t make it immune to some humorous jabs, particularly the How It Should Have Ended treatment.

The How It Should Have Ended team has put out their video for Thor: Ragnarok and, true to their previous videos, it offers a few different ways that the movie could have ended. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the video points out that Hela (Cate Blanchett) could have easily defeated the heroes, particularly if Loki (Tom Hiddleston) had not placed Surtur’s crown in the Eternal Flame, choosing to take the Tesseract and fly away. That version ends with Loki recounting the escapade in a bar with other movie villains when Thanos — with the Mad Titan looking very dapper with a bow tie on — showing up to take the Tesseract and hit on Hela.

A second possible ending has Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) easily defeating Hela, but the “real” How it Should Have Ended is pretty great. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) shows up and just solves everything. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has his hammer restored, Hela is left to fall through an eternal abyss, and Thor and Loki end up recounting everything to Superman and Batman in a café. While that’s humorous enough on its own — especially with Loki getting in solid Justice League jab — Superman points out that Strange fixing everything leaves Hulk still lost. Of course, Hulk might not really want to be found in this ending. Turns out Hulk is having a pretty good time on Sakaar. Maybe Doctor Strange made everything good again after all.

Of course, even if that had been how Thor: Ragnarok ended, things wouldn’t have stayed good for long. Thanos would likely still be headed to Earth on his quest to collect the Infinity Stones in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and if there’s one thing we know for sure about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it’s that the heroes will need all the help they can get when the Mad Titan arrives — especially Hulk.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters May 4.