‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Jeff Goldblum Describes Chris Hemsworth As Cute As Christmas In New Clip

The professionally weird Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok has some nice things to say about his co-star, Chris Hemsworth.

And he’s not the only one. In this clip from Marvel, several members of the Thor: Ragnarok cast are fawning over the now hammerless God. Goldblum, always good for a weird turn of phrase calls Hemsworth “Cute… cute… cute as Christmas… and fun to be around.

The director, Taika Waititi, says that he was excited to work on Thor: Ragnarok because of Chirs Hemsworth – and not just because he’s attractive. Two time Academy Award winning actress Cate Blanchett says, “I’ve never met a more generous performer, than Chris. He’s incredible to work with.“

Check out the whole clip below, if for no other reason to watch the fantastic oddness that is Jeff Goldblum for another moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently Comicbook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.41 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War2018

