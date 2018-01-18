Kevin Smith Explains How Chris Hemsworth Made ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ For Him

Inspiration can come from surprising places, with Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth claiming to have crafted his more comedic take on the Asgardian after hearing comments filmmaker Kevin Smith made about the character on his podcast. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the filmmaker shared the reaction he had to feeling like the movie had been made for him and learning that it was an active choice on the part of Hemsworth.

“I read an article in Vanity Fair about Chris Hemsworth talking about the new movie Thor: Ragnarok,” Smith shared. “And he talked about how they cut Thor’s hair and Mjolnir, the very famous hammer of Thor, was destroyed, and he was talking about why he advocated for those changes as the star of Thor himself, to the director. He said, ‘I heard Kevin Smith on a podcast talking about Thor and this guy speaks for fanboys everywhere. We’ve got nothing to lose, let’s try something different.’ I didn’t hear that story until after I saw the movie. I saw the movie, I thought, ‘It’s like this movie was made for me, man!’ And then I read that story and thought, ‘Oh, I had no idea, it was made for me.’”

Ragnarok was celebrated for its change in tone compared to the previous films in the solo Thor series. Previously, his world was rooted more in fantasy, with Ragnarok taking a more cosmic turn and injecting it with more humor than most other installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Smith being aware that his comments about the character had been heard, he hopes to bring Hemsworth onto his podcast.

“Now that Chris Hemsworth has said he heard it on a podcast, I would love to have him on the podcast,” Smith gushed. “Oh my God, if I could get him on an episode of Fatman on Batman? Number one, I don’t know how much talking I’d get done because he’s just so easy to look at. Number two, it could bring it full circle. My only connectivity to that dude whatsoever in this world is he heard something on the podcast. But just to sit there and talk to somebody who plays a character whose movies I’ve enjoyed for ten years, that’s kind of what the Fatman on Batman podcast is all about.”

The fate of the Thor series is currently uncertain, as Hemsworth’s role in the Avengers films has concluded his official Marvel contracts. Whether he’ll seek an extension, or if there’s a place for Thor after Avengers 4, is yet to be determined.

