Thor Shows Off New Power In ‘Ragnarok’ TV Spot

The God of Thunder is showing off some new moves in the latest footage from Thor: Ragnarok.

A new television spot for the third Thor movie shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) channeling lightning. That much was seen in past trailers, but what’s new is that we see Thor channeling that lighting into a kind of spinning charge attack as he faces down Hela.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.

