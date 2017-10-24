Jeff Goldblum Explains ‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Post-Credits Scenes

Warning! Massive spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok lie below!

When it comes to the MCU, post-credits scenes have become par for the course. Iron Man kicked off the tradition back in 2008, and most of the franchise has followed suit. Thor: Ragnarok will be no different when it hits theaters next month, and Jeff Goldblum is now explaining a few things about the bonus scenes.

Speaking with Radio Times, Goldblum opened up recently about the tag-scenes following Thor: Ragnarok. The star had little to say about the first of the film’s two post-credits sequences, but Goldblum had lots to say about the second.

Thor: Ragnarok has yet to hit theaters, but press reviews and summaries have already gone live. According to current reports, the sequel contains two post-credits scenes. The first apparently focuses on Thor and Loki as they run into trouble in mid-space.

When asked about the foreboding scene, Goldblum kept his reply as vague as possible. “Marvel weaves – that’s what they’re up to, they’re weaving some sort of teasing web of enchantment,” the actor teased.

“What do you think happens next? I don’t wanna give anything away,” Goldblum continued.

As for the second scene, Goldblum was able to speak more to its reasoning. The clip is a funny bit that focuses on the Grandmaster after a spacecraft of his crashes.

“If you stay ’til the very end, the end credits, you see me do a bit of improvised, Taika Waititi-inspired and directed, bit of improvisation,” Goldblum explained.

“It looks like my ship has gone down, and I’m surrounded by the rebels,” the actor went on. “And it’s me against all of them – but I’m the Grandmaster. I’m immortal. You can’t kill me, you can’t even hurt me. I can go like this – mmmmmmmm – and do away with them, and then I can resurrect them if I want. So whatever I’m going on about [in the scene] is just for my own amusement.”

Goldblum has said before he was given lots of room to improvise in Thor: Ragnarok. The film’s second tag-scene seems like it is one where the actor got to let loose with the Grandmaster, and Taika Waitit’s direction can only mean the scene will be a gut-buster. Fans should go ahead and prepare themselves to work their abs out from laughing by the time the Thor sequel is said and done.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.

