‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Tessa Thompson Reveals Where Valkyrie Is Introduced

Thor: Ragnarok is slated to bring several familiar faces back into the MCU, but a few new ones will debut as well. Tessa Thompson, for example, will introduce Valkyrie to fans in the sequel, and ComicBook.com has learned where exactly the heroine will be brought into the franchise.

During a recent set visit, Brandon Davis had a chance to sit down with Thompson to talk about her entry to the MCU. When the actress was asked how her character comes into Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson had this to say:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Valkyrie becomes a part of this team. When we meet her, she’s hanging out on another planet called Sakaar. She is sort of an ex-pat. She is no longer with her tribe of Valkyrie anymore, and she meets Thor and Hulk and share a similar goal that they do. They become friends and kind of teammates in a way.”

The trio may become friends in Thor: Ragnarok, but it doesn’t look like the group will get along at first. Trailers for the movie have shown Valkyrie bringing Thor to the Grandmaster, the ruler of Sakaar who forces the Asgardian to fight in a set of colosseum matches.

During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Thompson stressed her involvement with the Grandmaster was not a romantic one.

“I don’t have any romantic relationship with The Grandmaster,” she explained. “It’s a strictly work relationship, which is advantageous, mostly for me.”

However, the heroine’s work under the ruler will put her at odds with Thor and the Hulk.

“I bring the Grandmaster things that may be of interest to him, and one of those happens to be Thor,” Thompson continued. “[The Grandmaster is] always grouping people together in fights, and I brought The Hulk to him, and so I bring Thor as a would-be contender, and hilarity ensues.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Valkyrie’s relationship with the Avengers blossoms. Rumors have indicated Thompson may pop into Avengers: Infinity War next year, so her role may become big enough for her to meet the likes of Iron Man and more.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres on November 3rd. Give the film your personal Anticipation Ranking below!