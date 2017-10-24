Jeff Goldblum Says The Grandmaster Will Get His Own Roommate

Thor has been noticeably absent from the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron, but that will change next month. Thor: Ragnarok will bring the thunder god back to audiences, but fans do know the hero spent some of his time away with Darryl, his friendly Aussie roommate. And, according to Jeff Goldblum, the Grandmaster could get his own friend to share a home on Earth with.

Recently, Goldblum sat down with Radio Times to talk about his work on Thor: Ragnarok. It was there the actor revealed he filmed a sketch with Taika Waititi that’s similar to the one Chris Hemsworth did to reveal Thor’s roommate.

“So what happens? Well, I could go anywhere – I might knock on your door, and say hello. Guess who’s here,” Goldblum said, teasing what happens to the Grandmaster after Thor: Ragnarok ends.

“I shot a thing with Taika, where there’s a roommate in Australia. I show up at his, and I do knock on his door,” the actor continued. “And I take up residence in the little flat, as they say here. That’s what I do. And order things from the takeaway restaurant. Buy all the local foods.”

If you are behind on Thor and his loving roommate, then you have a bit to catch up on. Last summer, San Diego Comic Con let fans know what Thor had been up to while Captain America: Civil War was taking place. The god found himself in Australia with Darryl, his unsuspecting friend and roommate who put up with Thor’s conspiracy theories about the Infinity Stones. The short film went viral amongst fans, and Taika Waititi did tease that Darryl could show up again.

“I think you probably could see him again,” Waititi told IGN last year. “There may be other little pieces of that thing that everyone saw that may just be a small part of a bigger thing.”

So, who knows? Maybe the Grandmaster learns about Darryl from Thor and asks to bunk with the man at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. If that doesn’t bring the whole MCU full circle, then what will?

