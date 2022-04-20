Thor Screenwriter Reveals Love and Thunder Easter Egg That Was Nixed in Early MCU Days

The highly anticipated trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder was released on Monday and it was quite a site to see. The trailer gave us a good look at what’s to come in the fourth Thor film, including Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, Thor’s weight loss, and some excellent comic easter eggs. One of those comic call-backs happens to be the use of Thor’s goat chariot, but it as it turns out, the vehicle was originally supposed to show up in the first film. According to Thor screenwriter Zack Stentz, Kevin Feige turned down the idea of using the goat-propelled vehicle in the MCU.

“A big way I know Marvel has loosened up creatively since Phase I is that we proposed Thor riding to battle in his goat chariot pulled by Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr back in 2009 and Feige & company looked at us like we were nuts. Now there they are in the L&T trailer!,” Stentz wrote on Twitter. “A weird thing about Thor’s goats from original Norse mythology is that when he’s on the road and gets hungry, he kills and eats them in the evening, then they magically resurrect the next day and seem totally fine with that state of affairs and keep pulling his chariot.”

https://twitter.com/musezack/status/1516160475045646336?s=21&t=aWYSR77H0RpW7_ganaSWFg

Thor: Love and Thunder looks completely insane and that’s saying something for a film that comes after the bonkers Thor: Ragnarok. Director Taika Waititi is returning to helm the sequel and he even thinks that this is the craziest thing he’s ever done. Recently the director revealed that the next Thor sequel will up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he’s ever done in his life.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” the director added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Not much is currently known about Thor: Love and Thunder as plot details are being kept on an only if you’re worthy enough basis. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

