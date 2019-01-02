‘Thor’ Star Anthony Hopkins Sings a Little Song to Ring in the New Year

2019 is finally here and we’ve already seen a swarm of celebrities ringing in the new year with fun posts, pictures, and videos on social media.

The latest in a long line of actors to share a New Year’s post on Twitter is Anthony Hopkins, best known for his Oscar-winning performance in Silence of the Lambs, but forever in our hearts as Odin from all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor movies.

Looking forward to beginning a healthy 2019. Health and prosperity to everyone. pic.twitter.com/cNLbgTrarP — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) January 1, 2019

“Looking forward to beginning a healthy 2019. Health and prosperity to everyone,” Hopkins wrote. As you can see, the actor shared a fun video of him singing along to the ukulele while decked out in Hawaiian-style vacation gear.

The actor/painter rang in the New Year in Maui, which he was visiting for his latest art exhibit.

Currently, Hopkins is listed as a Hatre International Galleries exclusive artist alongside the late Anthony Quinn and other multi-talented creatives.

The actor is no stranger to posting fun and silly videos on social media. On Christmas Eve, Hopkins shared a delightful video of him playing with a cat.

The actor/artist, who turned 81 on December 31st, isn’t slowing down any time soon. In addition to playing King Lear in a 2018 TV movie adaptation of the Shakespeare play, Hopkins currently stars as Dr. Robert Ford on Westworld, which will be returning for a season three in 2020. This year, Hopkins can be seen in Elyse, a new drama from Stella Hopkins, Anthony’s wife since 2003, who is making her director debut with the feature.

The actor is also currently in production for The Pope, in which he’ll be portraying Pope Benedict opposite Jonathan Pryce‘s Pope Francis. The film is being helmed by Fernando Meirelles, the Brazilian film director best known for City of God and The Constant Gardner.

Hopkins can also be seen in the upcoming drama Now Is Everything alongside Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange is the New Black) and Melora Walters (Magnolia, Venom). The two actresses are reuniting after the success of 2018’s horror film, Cam.

Follow Anthony Hopkins on Twitter and Instagram for his latest updates.