Tom Hardy Posts Cryptic Venom & Carnage Art

Hype is high for Sony’s Venom sequel after the original performed so well at the box office, and thankfully fans are getting a sequel with Tom Hardy returning in the role of Eddie Brock. Not much is known about the film aside from what fans can take directly from the first film, which had Woody Harrelson appearing in a post-credits sequence as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. It’s assumed then that he will play a big part in the sequel, and Hardy continues to stoke that fire with cryptic social media posts, including a new one that features some fan art of the two mortal enemies that will hopefully battle it out in Venom 2.

The art features the shape and texture of a bird (either an Eagle or a Raven), but the bird’s back is anything but normal. The left-wing is colored blue and features a symbiote’s white eye across it. The other wing is coated in red and features a similar symbiote styled eye across it.

Both are unified towards the bottom of the bird’s back, as there’s a large mouth with sharp teeth and a long purple tongue emerging from it. We’re not sure who created the art, as there’s no caption or credit attached, but you can check it out in full below.

Not sure if this signifies anything specifically or if it’s just another fun tease of Venom and Carnage’s upcoming conflict, but nonetheless it is working, as we can’t wait to see what Sony and director Andy Serkis can do with the two fan-favorite characters on the big screen.

Venom had a not so great critical reception but went on to score well with viewers, bringing in $856 million worldwide. With Carnage in the fold, the box office for the sequel could end up sending it over the billion mark easily, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, and Michelle Williams. You can check out the official description for the original Venom below.

“Following a scandal, journalist Eddie Brock attempts to revive his career by investigating the Life Foundation, but comes into contact with an alien symbiote that bonds with Brock, giving him superpowers as long as they share the same body.”

Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd, 2020.