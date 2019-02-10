Mark Ruffalo Shares Hilarious Birthday Message With Marvel Co-Star Tom Hiddleston

Thor star Tom Hiddleston turns 38 today and his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Mark Ruffalo is celebrating by making the English actor feeling much older than he actually is.

In posts across his social media platforms, Ruffalo wished Hiddleston a happy birthday, before warning him that year “50 is hell.” Ruffalo shared the tweet with a GIF that’s sure to make fans of both actors swoon.

Happy Birthday, @twhiddleston. 50 is hell. But it gets better. pic.twitter.com/EBinwTRRkL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 9, 2019

Ruffalo’s set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame, the third part of a story arc dedicated to the inner conflict between Banner and the Hulk.

“This was an interesting journey that we went on with Banner, trying to decide how to move him forward in the Marvel universe,” Infinity War director Joe Russo said on the film’s commentary track.

“What makes him unique as a character is that there’s a host body that is being fought over by two distinct personalities who hate each other. Both want control of the host body. We thought an interesting direction to take him in is, ‘Well, what if Banner, who typically uses the Hulk to solve crisis situations, what if the Hulk were no longer interested in solving those problems for Banner?’

“So, the relationship is becoming increasingly dysfunctional and that’s what’s going on here.”

As for Hiddleston, the actor is set to take part in a new Loki-centric limited series for Disney+, although the length of his involvement has yet to be revealed. Though he wasn’t able to say much, Hiddleston did confirm he was involved at a recent convention appearance.

“I think I posted something about this. It’s very exciting. I cannot say much about it, I’m afraid,” said Hiddleston. “Time will tell.”

Upcoming Marvel movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

