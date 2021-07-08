That Mobius and Loki Hug Has Marvel Fans In Awe
The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured everything from a bunch of new Loki Variants to exciting easter eggs and fans are loving every second. There have been tons of moments that are getting a lot of attention on social media today, including fans sharing a lot of love for Alligator Loki and praising Richard E. Grant's performance as Classic Loki. However, there was one especially emotional moment between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) that people can't stop talking about online. Warning: Loki Episode 5 Spoilers Ahead.
After figuring out how to escape The Void, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) decide to trek on to learn who created the TVA, Mobius chooses to go back to the TVA to "burn it to the ground." While saying their goodbye, Mobius reaches out his hand to shake Loki's, and after a sweet moment of hesitation, Loki shakes his and goes in for a hug instead. It was an incredibly sweet moment that fans are gushing over.
Before Loki started, Marvel Studious President Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius' relationship "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel." He certainly wasn't wrong! You can check out some of the fan reactions to their hug below...
Making History
#loki spoilers
loki’s first on screen hug was mobius — the first person he called a friend — im in tears pic.twitter.com/Ofxyes43j7— calyx (@lokisconf) July 7, 2021
Soft
#loki spoilers— lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) July 7, 2021
loki and mobius closing their eyes to enjoy the hug is something so important pic.twitter.com/PvUz3sOt6f
Can't Look Away
Loki and Mobius are watching the most beautiful scene in cinematic history, the Lokius hug. #Mobius #Loki pic.twitter.com/YPXtvYXrW1— what loki & mobius watch (fan account) (@DailyLokius) July 7, 2021
What a Performance
#LOKI SPOILERS— izzy ४ LOKI SPOILERS (@lokispepperony) July 7, 2021
no thoughts just the stages of loki deciding to hug mobius pic.twitter.com/hDwJ5rGeer
Fan Art
currently drawing them kiss so i could manifest that too— el (@krasnyel) July 7, 2021
More Mobius, Please
#Loki LOKIUS HUG????????? OMGGFGOD THIS BETTER NOT BE THEIR LAST OR I SWEAR.... pic.twitter.com/RK7MXJmTnB— ale | sylvie's gf (@lokiusgallahtom) July 7, 2021
Watching on Repeat
#Loki #Spoilers— Rose ✪ ४LOKI SPOILER ERA४ (@RoseMilo94) July 7, 2021
The exact moment he decided to go for the hug 😭 pic.twitter.com/NdQEpKGL2b
Marvel Hugs For the Win
SPOILER #Loki— menerva_४ | Loki era (@LadyLokiHiddles) July 7, 2021
Give me a hug pic.twitter.com/i9ukWFCO4u
In Conclusion
// #loki spoilers— spence ! AU 📌 (@mobiuslover) July 7, 2021
that wasnt a hug that was a fucking EMBRACE.
The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th.
The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th.