That Mobius and Loki Hug Has Marvel Fans In Awe

The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured everything from a bunch of new Loki Variants to exciting easter eggs and fans are loving every second. There have been tons of moments that are getting a lot of attention on social media today, including fans sharing a lot of love for Alligator Loki and praising Richard E. Grant's performance as Classic Loki. However, there was one especially emotional moment between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) that people can't stop talking about online. Warning: Loki Episode 5 Spoilers Ahead.

After figuring out how to escape The Void, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) decide to trek on to learn who created the TVA, Mobius chooses to go back to the TVA to "burn it to the ground." While saying their goodbye, Mobius reaches out his hand to shake Loki's, and after a sweet moment of hesitation, Loki shakes his and goes in for a hug instead. It was an incredibly sweet moment that fans are gushing over.

Before Loki started, Marvel Studious President Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius' relationship "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel." He certainly wasn't wrong! You can check out some of the fan reactions to their hug below...