Tom Hiddleston Shares Message to Fans After Loki Season 2

For Tom Hiddleston, the journey with Loki has been a long one. The actor first appeared as the trickster god in 2010's Thor before going on to portray the character across multiple projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — movies like The Avengers, two additional Thor movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well as his own television series, Loki. In each of those appearances, fans got to watch as Loki grew from antagonist to beloved character worth rooting, a character who has undergone a lot of growth and development along the way. Now, with Loki Season 2 ending and the character seemingly completing his story to become the God of Everyone's Story, Hiddleston has a message for fans: thanks for coming on the journey.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Hiddleston said that he's honored in how audiences and fans have taken to Loki over the years and that he's grateful to fans for coming along on the journey.

"I will say this, as an actor, I never take for granted that anyone in your audience is going to be a guarantee that people are going to be interested in what I think what I'm doing," Hiddleston said. "And I have been so honored by the way that the audience has taken Loki into their imaginations for this length of time. And I know Loki means so much to so many for different reasons, and just carrying the torch for the time that I have has been an absolute honor and I'm so grateful to you. Thank you. Thanks for coming. Thanks for coming on the journey."

What Happened to Loki in the Season 2 Finale?

In the Loki Season 2 finale, "Glorious Purpose", Loki finally found his glorious purpose, becoming the God of Everyone's Story when he brought back together the branches of the multiverse, replacing the Temporal Loom for a throne of his own by becoming the World Tree, letting him watch over every timeline in the multiverse.

"One of the early days discussions about how we were going to be treating the entire final episode, especially the last half of the final episode, was we were actually looking at the Wikipedia for Loki — not the comic book character, but the actual [Norse] god, and he was the God of Stories," Aaron Moorhead, who directed the episode with Justin Benson, told ComicBook.com. Moorhead and Benson kept track of the timelines with a white board on which executive producer Kevin Wright wrote "God of Stories," a name the former God of Mischief and God of Lies later adopted in the comic books.

"It was just a little note somewhere, and we really, really latched onto that," Moorhead continued. "So, we feel like somebody who is the God of Mischief, [who] is the God of Chaos and Trickery and all of that, has transformed into — I wouldn't even say the God of Time. I would say he's the God of Everyone's Story, and he's a librarian that protects it and allows it to flourish."

Loki's Story May Not Be Over Yet

While the season finale of Loki marked a very definitive shift for Loki, it may not be the last we see of the character. Hiddleston also said it would be unwise to assume that this is the end of the story.

"I have at least twice in my life said goodbye," Hiddleston said. "I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So, I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

Loki Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.