The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting First Child Together

Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton confirmed their engagement, the duo is now said to be expecting. Ashton, who'll make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, unveiled her baby bump Wednesday evening at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List. Ashton and Hiddleston starred together in Betrayal, a three-person play on Broadway, in 2019. The third member of that cast, coincidentally enough, was Daredevil star Charlie Cox.

Hiddleston wasn't spotted along with Ashton at the premiere, likely due to his shooting schedule with the second season of Loki, which is now in production in London. The second batch of episodes are being directed by Moon Knight helmers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson.

"I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh," Moorhead previously told ComicBook.com of his expectations. "What's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt was unexpected."

It's unclear who Ashton will be playing when The Marvels hits theaters, though it's been reported she'll be a villain.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Brie Larosn previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

The Marvels is due out in theaters next July.

Cover photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images