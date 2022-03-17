Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Reportedly Engaged

Actors and Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton might have gotten engaged. A photo of the couple at the 2022 BAFTAs ceremony appeared on the Instagram stories of host AJ Odudu, in which Ashton appears to be sporting an engagement ring on her left hand. Mirror UK has seemingly confirmed that the pair are engaged. Hiddleston is best known among audiences for his role as Loki Laufeyson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Ashton poised to join the franchise in a mysterious villain role in 2023’s The Marvels. Hiddleston and Ashton initially met co-starring in the play Betrayal alongside Daredevil star Charlie Cox, and made their relationship red carpet official during the Tony Awards in September of last year.

Hiddleston and Ashton’s relationship sparked speculation for quite some time, as the pair were rumored to have moved in together in Atlanta in 2020. They were then spotted on vacation together in the summer of 2021.

Hiddleston’s tenure in the MCU most recently included the self-titled Loki Disney+ series that debuted last year. The live-action adventure, which was renewed for a second season, also saw Hiddleston serving as an executive producer.

“It was a privilege because I love acting,” Hiddleston revealed in an interview with Tumblr earlier this year. “But helping to produce it meant actually being in the room helping to kind of create the story, create the tone, think about the scripts, think about where the character was going, where these — inventing new character, bringing new characters into the story. What I loved is that when you’re filming something, you often don’t have the time to — there’s always time for some invention, but often, it’s about working together with every department to bring the thing to life. But in helping to produce it, I was invited to conversations much, much earlier, where you can all sit around a table and have long conversations dreaming and imagining and wondering and asking what if. And what if Loki did this? And what if Loki did that? Or what if the TVA was this? So yeah, I felt really, really lucky to be part of that.”

Ashton, meanwhile, will step into a villain role in 2022’s The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel. While it’s not clear exactly who the actress is playing, some have speculated that she could be portraying Karla Sofen / Moonstone.

