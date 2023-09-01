Tom Holland Celebrates Zendaya's Birthday With Adorable Instagarm Photos

Happy Birthday, Zendaya! The star known for playing MJ in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy turned 27 on September 1st. Zendaya first played MJ alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017, and fans quickly fell in love with the duo who eventually fell in love with each other. They were spotted kissing in July 2021, and their romance soon became public. There have been lots of rumors about the couple's plans, but the duo have made it clear that they're trying to keep their romance private. However, that's not stopping Holland from sharing some love for Zendaya on her birthday. The actor took to Instagram today to share some sweet photos.

"My birthday girl," Holland captioned an adorable photo of Zendaya in scuba gear. He also shared another photo with heart-eye emojis. You can check out screenshots of the posts below:

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya recently told ELLE. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Will Tom Holland and Zendaya Make Another Spider-Man Movie?

In addition to wondering about their personal lives, fans of Holland and Zendaya are also eager for news about a fourth Spider-Man movie. It's currently unclear whether or not Holland will be donning the Spidey suit again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Last year, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, but it was recently reported that he could be coming back for another trilogy. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

