Zendaya Wants to Play a Supervillain

Zendaya has had a pretty eclectic filmography over the years, from blockbuster franchises like Spider-Man and Dune to independent fare. As a new interview with the actress reveals, she definitely would like to dive into some new types of storytelling. In a recent interview with Elle, Zendaya revealed that she has aspirations to play a more villainous character — even if it's not necessarily a superhero. She also expressed her desire to direct a film.

"I would love to play a villain of sorts," Zendaya said. "Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in, I don't think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I'd like to play the bad guy."

"[I want to] direct one day. To direct a film, hopefully more than just one, but just doing it," Zendaya added. "The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear."

What Are Zendaya's New Movies?

Zendaya will next be seen in several movies, including the highly-anticipated Luca Guadagnino movie Challengers, as well as Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. Both films have been delayed to the spring of 2024, amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

"It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?" Zendaya joked about her role in Dune: Part Two in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it's just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters. I was like, Does Chani get awkward? Does that happen to her? Does she know what that feels like?"

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Dating?

Zendaya has been rumored to be dating Tom Holland, her co-star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man movies, since at least 2016. In the same interview with Elle, Zendaya spoke about the struggle of having their romance exist in such a public arena.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she says. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

