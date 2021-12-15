Tom Holland Is Interested in Playing Villainous Variant of Spider-Man in Future Film

The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is in full effect. The events of both Loki and What If…? made it as apparent as ever that universes could collide and feature characters from multiple realities showing up to duke it out. Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home will dive into the concept of a multiverse headfirst, introducing characters from at least three different franchises. If Tom Holland gets his way, that’ll only be the beginning.

During the massive press tour associated with the blockbuster, Holland said he wouldn’t mind playing a villainous iteration of Spider-Man at one point or another, with Holland himself playing the variant.

“I also would like to maybe see what happens if my Spider-Man becomes a villain,” Holland told Fandom. “I think there are some interesting things where you could make a film about an anti-hero, or things like that.”

In that same interview, Holland added that he’d also love to come toe-to-toe with two iconic Spidey villains fans would quickly recognize.

“I think there are some interesting villains,” he added. “I think Madame Web could be something that is really interesting and we could do it in our own way. I’d really like to come up against Wilson Fisk.”

It’s also quite interesting Holland name-dropped those two features. Sony has reportedly been developing a Madame Webb movie as part of its Universe of Marvel Characters while Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk has been rumored to appear in Hawkeye and subsequent projects from Marvel Studios.

For the record, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman says no exact plans have been solidified regarding the future of Holland’s character in the MCU. As of now, the current deal has Spider-Man appearing in just one more Marvel Studios-produced movie.

“No specific plans,” Rothman previously told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “But it’s reciprocal. We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed. But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!