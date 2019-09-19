Tom Holland Says Spider-Man Rests in Sony’s Safe Hands

Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man became a lot more precarious recently, as Disney and Sony broke ties over their shared usage of the character. Unless a new deal can be established, Holland’s Spider-Man will no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers franchise. Now Tom Holland himself is opening up a bit more about the current dilemma regarding his future as Spider-Man. he’s letting fans know that Sony is ready to take over the reigns from Marvel Studios. While corresponding with GQ as part of the ominously-titled feature “Tom Holland Braces For Impact,” the Spider-Man actor issued a statement about his run with Marvel Studios, and where things go from here:

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland wrote the outlet, after news of the split broke. “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.’”

That’s about as diplomatic as it gets. Admittedly, poor Tom Holland sounds like a child of divorce trying to show respect to each parent. It’s pretty much the balancing act he’s going to have to maintain for the foreseeable future, as this Spider-Man situation is far from over. Already there are rumors that Disney and Sony could be headed back to the negotiating table, and until Sony actually negates that possibility by announcing its own independent Spider-Man feature, that’s exactly the hope that fans are holding onto.

It’s arguably Sony who may be in the better position to weather this storm. Spider-Man: Far From Home left Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the precarious position of having his secret identity exposed to the world by Mysterio. That could send Peter Parker on the run and straight into the world of Tom Hardy’s Venom.

That spinoff franchise is headed for a major sequel featuring Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, which would be a perfect launching pad for a Spider-Man/Venom/Carnage crossover film to follow. That would be enough of an event film for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to negate dropping the MCU ties and give the studios enough years to (hopefully) find new grounds for sharing. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios would have a harder time addressing Spider-Man’s absence in future MCU films, given how Far From Home basically positioned him as the franchise’s next Iron Man.

