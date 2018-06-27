Tom Holland Leaks New Title For ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’

It looks like Tom Holland is still the king of leaks when it comes the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor just leaked the new title for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

In an Instagram video shared today, Holland, who is appearing at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington this weekend, apologized to fans for not really having any big announcements about the upcoming sequel. However, even though he didn’t have any updates about story, setting, or anything like that, he did let one huge piece of information out. Holding up an iPad with the script for the film, Holland revealed that the film’s title is Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As you can see in the video, Holland himself has some questions about what will happen in the movie because, well, last time fans saw Peter Parker/Spider-Man he was dying in his mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man’s arms on Titan. If Spider-Man is dead it might make things a little complicated, but with a title like Far From Home — and some previous comments from others involved in the MCU about stories beyond Infinity War and Avengers 4 — there is a lot that we can speculate about.

One thing we know for certain about the film is that it is set to take Spider-Man out of his friendly neighborhood of Queens and into other locations around the world. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed back in April that the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will take the beloved character outside of New York, namely to London.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Far From Home will also be the film to kick off the next phase of the MCU and Avengers: Infinity War directors The Russo Brothers have also said that future films — especially those coming after Avengers 4 — may not fit into a linear timeline like fans have become accustomed to.

“Here’s the thing, I think it’s important to remember anything is possible in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe],” Anthony Russo said. “Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean … people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There’s a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go from here”

What do you think about the title of the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to open in theaters July 5, 2019.