Tony Stark Teams Up With EVO To Launch an Iron Man Electric Toothbrush

Children get pop-culture themed electric toothbrushes, so why can’t adults get in on the fun? EVO has answered that question with the Marvel IRM-1 Iron Man Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush. If Tony Stark decided to take a break from building body armor to focus on protecting teeth, this is probably what he would come up with.
As you’ll see, EVO went all out with the design. Their Iron Man electric toothbrush features an arc reactor charging base with “built-in breathing lights” that make it seem as though the “toothbrush is alive”. It also features an Iron Man armor-inspired design on the handle and a replaceable Plaque Defense brush head that also appears to be arc reactor themed. The complete list of features can be found below.
If you’re sold on the Iron Man electric toothbrush, you can pre-order one here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $199.99. It is expected to ship in early December . Hey, that’s just in time for Christmas! It’s the gift for the Marvel fan that literally has everything. No word yet on how much the replacement heads will cost, but we bet that they won’t be cheap.
- Arc Reactor Charging Base: Sleek design to mimic Tony Stark’s artificial heart. Showcasing built-in breathing lights, the charging base gives the sensation that the toothbrush is alive when charging.
- Toothbrush Handle: Subtle lines and curves mimic the Iron Man suit. Inspired by the Arc Reactor, the power button lights up when activated and acts as an additional reminder to replace your brush head. After 90 days of use, the Arc Reactor Power Button will illuminate from a white to red light to remind you to replace your brush head.
- Four Brushing Modes: Four unique brushing modes cater to different oral care needs: Standard (superior teeth cleaning), Sensitive (recommended for gum recession, braces, or sensitive gum or teeth), Whitening (removes surface stains), and Deep Clean (pulsates for gentle gum stimulation). Each of the modes have hidden lights on the handle that are activated when the mode is selected. With up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, this brush offers the ultimate cleaning.
- Plaque Defense Brush Head: Features one-of-a-kind anchorless technology for ultimate cleaning and whitening. Its geometric bristle design infused with micro-particles helps with maximum stain removal and ultimate whitening effect, while fading bristle technology turns the bristles from blue to white over the course of 90 days to remind you when to replace your brush head.
- The motor: The IRM-1 handle features the latest levitating motor technology, allowing a 6mm stable swing to give you that full sweep motion dentists recommend when brushing your teeth. This is one of the most powerful motors developed – extremely stable with the ultimate sonic vibration.