Tony Stark Teams Up With EVO To Launch an Iron Man Electric Toothbrush

Children get pop-culture themed electric toothbrushes, so why can’t adults get in on the fun? EVO has answered that question with the Marvel IRM-1 Iron Man Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush. If Tony Stark decided to take a break from building body armor to focus on protecting teeth, this is probably what he would come up with.

As you’ll see, EVO went all out with the design. Their Iron Man electric toothbrush features an arc reactor charging base with “built-in breathing lights” that make it seem as though the “toothbrush is alive”. It also features an Iron Man armor-inspired design on the handle and a replaceable Plaque Defense brush head that also appears to be arc reactor themed. The complete list of features can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re sold on the Iron Man electric toothbrush, you can pre-order one here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $199.99. It is expected to ship in early December . Hey, that’s just in time for Christmas! It’s the gift for the Marvel fan that literally has everything. No word yet on how much the replacement heads will cost, but we bet that they won’t be cheap.