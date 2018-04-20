Two ‘Deadpool’ Bars Coming To New York and Los Angeles

Deadpool 2 is teaming with Mike’s Hard Lemonade to create a pair of pop-up bars in New York and Los Angeles beginning next week.

It’s actually more than just the pop-ups: The partnership also includes in-film product placement, exclusive in-theater content, co-branded digital ads, and exclusive experiences for fans.

Plus, y’know. Deadpool on cans and bottles.

“Deadpool and HARDER make a perfect duo – they are both bold, provocative, and unapologetically take risks. This partnership hits the spot just right, “said Sanjiv Gajiwala, senior vice president of marketing for Mike’s Hard Lemonade. “Just like HARDER, Deadpool doesn’t just live a little, he lives a lot. If he sees a chance, he takes two. He doesn’t wait for one door to open, he kicks them all down.”

Fans 21 years old and older will get to experience Wade Wilson’s favorite mercenary hangout – the iconic Sister Margaret’s School for Wayward Girls – at the HARDER adaptation of Sister Margaret’s Pop-up Experiences in New York City and Los Angeles. The Los Angeles event will be conducted by and for the benefit of DTLA Film Festival, a nonprofit organization.

For three nights, fans will get to place their bets in the “Dead Pool,” play on the iconic Sister Margaret’s pool table and mingle with mercenaries. Exclusive HARDER-Deadpool 2 flavors will be available at the bars, and some of Wade’s favorite snacks will be provided – West Coasters can enjoy chimichangas, while Brooklynites can chow down on pizza. Leading up to each event, locals can catch the exclusive Sister Margaret’s video hitting late night TV in both New York City and Los Angeles.

The New York event will take place at the Alligator Lounge on April 26-28, from p.m. until 11:30 p.m. In Los Angeles, you can go to the Slipper Clutch on May 10-12 from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

“We loved working with mike’s HARDER on the first movie and are excited to see this epic relationship continue to grow. The mike’s HARDER team has really had fun crafting this campaign!” said Zachary Eller, executive vice president of marketing partnerships, 20th Century Fox.

To celebrate the partnership and commemorate the release of the sequel, 12 HARDER flavor cans will be emblazoned with the Deadpool 2 limited-edition collectible packaging and slogans including, “Any HARDER and it wouldn’t be liquid,” “Nice cans,” and “Not your grandma’s sauce.” The flavors include Lemonade, Strawberry, Cranberry, Purple Grape, Black Cherry and Blood Orange, and are available through June in 16oz and 23.5oz HARDER cans, as well as variety packs.

As part of the partnership, HARDER is also offering fans the chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to a Deadpool 2 red carpet event as well as an all-expense paid trip for two to a comic convention in San Diego this July. You can get details here.

Exclusive HARDER-Deadpool content is currently airing in 1,267 theaters nationwide starting in advance of R-rated movies, and co-branded digital ads go live on April 16.