Marvel Fans Are in Uproar Over Venom 2’s Post Credits Scene

Venom 2’s End Credits Scene Just Changed The Game For The Marvel Franchise, and Fans Can’t Handle It!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now out in theaters, and to say it ended with a game-changing post-credits scene would be an understatement. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) Venom 2 ends with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom having to go on the run, after Brock’s secret is revealed to the world during his final battle with Carnage (Woody Harrelson). While Venom hides out on a remote tropical island trying to pass the time, the post-credits scene reveals a major twist, as a sudden blip in the Marvel Multiverse brings Tom Hardy’s Venom into the same reality as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Venom 2‘s end credits scene simply does the stage setting for Spider-Man and Venom to (finally) co-exist in the same reality. However, Marvel fans are freaking out about all the larger implications that come with this twist in the franchise – starting with the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home

I’m Screaming

To be a fly on the wall of Venom 2 theater screenings today… Actually, we think the post-credits scene will play out just like the above in most theaters… 

Just Here For That Post-Credits Scene

If nothing else, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has pulled off the trick of leaping over negative criticisms to lure Marvel fans in with a major post-credits scene promise. And it’s working! 

Do You Smell What Sony’s Cooking?

Sony is quickly ensuring that its “Sony Spider-Man Universe” franchise is on Marvel fans’ must-watch list. And it is ALSO working! 

Strange Magic

That multiverse merging effect in Venom 2‘s post-credits scene was a dead ringer for what we see Doctor Strange conjure in Spider-Man: No Way Home – and also what we saw in Loki and WandaVision. The Marvel Multiverse – it’s ALL Connected! 

Spider-Man vs. Venom Movie

For some fans, having Tom Hardy’s Venom wedged into Spider-Man: No Way Home is too Spider-Man 3. Now an entire Spider-Man and Venom movie? That’s more like it… 

Spider-Man: No Short Runtime

Seriously: A Doctor Strange crossover, Multiverse Sinister Six, visit from Venom – and an actual Peter Parker/Spider-Man story? No Way Home‘s runtime is going to be crazy! 

We Are We So Divided These Days?

This fan isn’t happy with retconned (or temporary) unity of franchise – he just wants one, happy, Marvel Universe. 

Winter Needs to Be Coming…

As you can see, word is starting to leak about Venom showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans can’t get that moment soon enough. 

