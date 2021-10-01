Marvel Fans Are in Uproar Over Venom 2’s Post Credits Scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now out in theaters, and to say it ended with a game-changing post-credits scene would be an understatement. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) Venom 2 ends with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom having to go on the run, after Brock’s secret is revealed to the world during his final battle with Carnage (Woody Harrelson). While Venom hides out on a remote tropical island trying to pass the time, the post-credits scene reveals a major twist, as a sudden blip in the Marvel Multiverse brings Tom Hardy’s Venom into the same reality as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man!

Venom 2‘s end credits scene simply does the stage setting for Spider-Man and Venom to (finally) co-exist in the same reality. However, Marvel fans are freaking out about all the larger implications that come with this twist in the franchise – starting with the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home!

I have nothing of substance to say about #Venom: Let There Be Carnage other than to say the post credits scene made me want to scream. I might scream. I'm screaming. pic.twitter.com/bpVV5kNOGY — Ryan Scott (@RyanScottWrites) October 1, 2021

To be a fly on the wall of Venom 2 theater screenings today… Actually, we think the post-credits scene will play out just like the above in most theaters…

just got my tickets for the venom post credits scene. apparently we also get to see the entirety of venom: let there be carnage with it! — Liam Crowley – TheDirect.com (@LiamTCrowley) October 1, 2021

If nothing else, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has pulled off the trick of leaping over negative criticisms to lure Marvel fans in with a major post-credits scene promise. And it’s working!

Sony is quickly ensuring that its “Sony Spider-Man Universe” franchise is on Marvel fans’ must-watch list. And it is ALSO working!

venom HAS to be in no way home, like i’m pretty sure he got transported into the mcu because of strange’s spell just like all the other spider-man villains pic.twitter.com/Mq8DnY9ouN — ★ neo (@neogalaxite) September 29, 2021

That multiverse merging effect in Venom 2‘s post-credits scene was a dead ringer for what we see Doctor Strange conjure in Spider-Man: No Way Home – and also what we saw in Loki and WandaVision. The Marvel Multiverse – it’s ALL Connected!

Venom will not be the villian in no way home as to what I think no way home will focus on multiverse sinister six.

But venom can be used for a future spidey vs Venom movie pic.twitter.com/VP36pe3TPH — Spider-Fan (@Spiderfanleaker) September 30, 2021

For some fans, having Tom Hardy’s Venom wedged into Spider-Man: No Way Home is too Spider-Man 3. Now an entire Spider-Man and Venom movie? That’s more like it…

If the Venom 2 end credit scene is accurate then Spider-Man man no way home needs to be atleast 4hrs pic.twitter.com/tZDnRiGuOP — FOOK ME (@Apdoobie_do) September 29, 2021

Seriously: A Doctor Strange crossover, Multiverse Sinister Six, visit from Venom – and an actual Peter Parker/Spider-Man story? No Way Home‘s runtime is going to be crazy!

(more spoilers) well, on the bright side, he was transported to the mcu. i guess it's better than not being canon at all, but i'm still pissed that everything needs to be divided into separate universes now — 𝔱𝔥𝔴𝔦𝔭𝔭𝔶 (@thwippy21) September 30, 2021

This fan isn’t happy with retconned (or temporary) unity of franchise – he just wants one, happy, Marvel Universe.

the streets saying venom gon be in spiderman no way home… december can’t come any sooner pic.twitter.com/SiOKgy2TqV — danny. (@dannyliveslife) September 25, 2021

As you can see, word is starting to leak about Venom showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans can’t get that moment soon enough.