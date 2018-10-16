‘Venom’ Chinese Trailer Released

Sony Pictures has released the Chinese trailer for Venom. The film opens in the region on November 9th.

Venom has been in theaters for two weeks in North America. The film won its second weekend in a row with $35.7 million following a record-breaking $80 million opening weekend. Venom‘s domestic box office total will climb to $142 million domestic, making it the 12th-biggest movie of the year.

Venom is also the top number one film worldwide. Globally, Venom has earned $378.1 million, making it the 16th-biggest film of the year before opening in China.

Venom helped push Sony to a more than $1 billion box office total in 2018. Venom‘s success could be just the start to of big things for Sony. The film is meant to be the starting point for Sony’s universe of films focused on Spider-Man supporting characters and villains such as Morbius, Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Nightwatch. The Morbius movie stars Jared Leto and is expected to begin filming in early 2019.

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and was made with a $100 million budget. The film has received mostly negative reviews from critics, managing only a 30 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, but fans have been much more positive on the film, awarding it an 88 percent audience score.

Venom also set up a sequel with Venom’s nemesis Carnage. While the studio is looking ahead, producer Avi Arad has said that the film might not be the R-rated take that fans expected.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here.” Avi Arad said in an interview. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Venom is now playing in theaters.