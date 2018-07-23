‘Venom’ Director Says There Are No Heroes in the Movie

Venom is set to provide a unique entry into the comic book movie genre — in more ways than one.

Ruben Fleischer, who directed the upcoming Sony Pictures venture, was recently asked about the film’s tone in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. As he put it, Venom is easily set apart from the vast majority of Marvel and DC adaptations, as there really is no clear “hero” within the film.

“I was really excited about just bringing something new to the genre.” Fleischer explained. “I feel like the tone of our movie is really original and distinctive, which is totally appropriate for the character, as Venom is a darker, more violent, more menacing character. I think our movie feels distinctive from a lot of the other superhero movies, in part because there’s no real hero in it.”

To an extent, Venom has already started to hammer this point home, with the film’s latest trailer having the tagline of “embrace your inner antihero”. Still, it sounds like fans should wait and see exactly what the film has to offer, largely thanks to its star-studded cast.

“So it’s just a movie that kind of stands on its own, led by incredible performances by fine actors such as [Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed].” Fleischer continued. “But Tom really just is — I think people are going to be blown away by what he brings to the table with both Eddie Brock and Venom. His performance is incredible, and sets the bar for the film.”

In recent months, fans have gotten more on board with Venom, and it sounds like the film’s footage at San Diego Comic-Con had a similar sort of positive effect.

“There’s a tragic clown element, which I find funny and is harmonious with some of the work that I like to do,” Hardy explained of his character in a recent interview. “There’s something funny about the circumstances of having a gift but it’s a tragic gift. It’s a superpower you don’t really want, but at the same time, you love it. It makes you feel special. He’s a reluctant hero and an anti-hero.”

Venom will be landing in theaters on October 5th.