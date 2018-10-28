How to Make Your Own ‘Venom’ Symbiote Tube

Do you want to show your love for Venom in an unbelievably specific way? If so, a new video tutorial might be just what you need.

Punished Props Academy recently debuted a new video, in which they create one of Venom‘s symbiote tubes by hand. The fifty-minute long video, which you can check out above, showcases the process of crafting a surprisingly-detailed version of the tube, complete with an inky black symbiote lurking inside.

In the weeks since Venom made its debut, it’s hard to deny that it has found some sort of a following, with audiences becoming fond of the unique take on the Marvel Comics world. The Tom Hardy-led film follows Eddie Brock as he becomes inhabited by the titular symbiote while investigating Carlton Drake/Riot (Riz Ahmed) and the Life Foundation.

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

As Venom ultimately showed, there’s a surprising amount of storytelling possibility when it comes to the world of symbiotes, between Riot and the film’s mid-credits tease, Cletus Kassidy/Carnage (Woody Harrelson). While it’s unclear at this point if Venom will get a sequel, those tied to the film have hinted at a unique approach to bring Carnage to life.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here.” Avi Arad hinted in a recent interview. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Would you be willing to make this Venom symbiote tube for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Venom is in theaters now.