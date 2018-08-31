Eminem Teases New Song for ‘Venom’

Following in the tradition of performers such as Nickelback, MC Hammer, and Vanilla Ice and their theme song contributions to films, Eminem has announced that he will be contributing a song to the Venom soundtrack. Check out a teaser for the new song in the video below, before the film lands in theaters on October 5th.

The musician shared the video, which features the audio of a new song, while the footage shows the film’s logo’s “E” being replaced with Eminem‘s logo. The ambiguity of the post only leads us to speculate about what this collaboration could mean, whether the performer is releasing one song or possibly offering multiple tracks to the new film.

While comic book movies have often included needle drops featuring recognizable songs to heighten the tone of specific scenes, the trend has mostly been abandoned with the establishment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. The likely reason being that the filmmakers don’t want to date the film in a specific time by incorporating a popular recording artist.

Interestingly, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy utilized theme songs for each installment, with Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, Dashboard Confessional, and Snow Patrol contributing prominently to the three films, respectively. Understandably, the concept was almost entirely abandoned with the new Marvel and DC Comics franchises.

With Eminem having shied away from the spotlight for years, with word that he has new material for the film is sure to excite fans. The musician has often offered his listeners controversial lyrics and themes, with his style seemingly making for a perfect fit for Venom‘s more intense subject matter.

“I feel like the casting, the aesthetic and the character himself all combine to make something that just feels different,” director Ruben Fleischer told the L.A. Times. “Tonally it doesn’t remind you of other movies. It doesn’t feel like we just tried to do what everyone else is doing…. The DC universe is so aggressively dark and the Marvel universe has become so light. It was kind of exciting to craft something that just felt a little bit more real and grounded and in our world.”

Stay tuned for details about Eminem’s involvement in the upcoming film.

Check out Venom when it lands in theaters on October 5th.

