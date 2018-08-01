‘Venom’ Shares Sleek New International Poster

You ready to partner up with Venom? The anti-hero is set to make a bit comeback this year, and Sony knows how to recruit hosts for the oily symbiote. All it takes is a bit of CGI and a really sweet international poster.

Over on Twitter, Venom JP released its first poster for the film, and the image is suitably terrifying. As you can see below, the bleak poster looks like it came straight from a comic, and fans definitely approve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is Venom,” the tweet writes, highlighting the iconic anti-hero.

There are few details to extrapolate from this new poster, but it does give fans one of the coolest looks at Venom yet. The black-and-white symbiote is seen in full power as its jaw unhinges to showcase its many, many teeth. With its white eyes narrowed, Venom’s signature tongue is long enough to give Gene Simmons and all of KISS a run for their money.

This new poster comes not long after a full-length trailer for Venom hit the web. Sony shared a new reel highlighting the film after the studio brought the film to San Diego Comic-Con 2018. The trailer was filled with brand-new CGI footage of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) under the symbiote’s influence, and things get gory real fast.

For fans still concerned about the direction of Venom, they should know director Ruben Fleischer approached the film with comics in mind. Speaking with ComicBook at SDCC, he said the film’s crew wanted to “honor the comics as close as we can tonally.”

“In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before,” Fleischer promised.

Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. It is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include other movies about supporting Spider-Man characters such as Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

In addition to Hardy, Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake, head of the Life Foundation who we now know will bond to the Riot symbiote. The film also stars Michelle Williams as playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife who later becomes She-Venom. The villain Carnage was also rumored for the film but has not been confirmed.

Will you be checking out Venom when it hits theaters later this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!