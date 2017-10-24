New ‘Venom’ Photo Features Tom Hardy, Filming Begins On Spider-Man Spinoff

Production has officially begun on Sony’s symbiote-starring Spider-Man spinoff film, and the movie’s social media account commemorated the occasion with a lighthearted photo.

The picture, posted by the @VenomMovie Twitter account, indicates that Day 1 is in the books and that filming on the production is officially underway. Check out the photo below!

Venom is set to star Tom Hardy as the title character in the film by Ruben Fleischer. The director, who previously helmed Zombieland, is working on a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

Though an official cast list has yet to be released, actors Michele Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, and Reid Scott are all attached to the film.

The photo doesn’t reveal much except that Hardy seems to be having a good time on the first day of filming.

There’s not much known about the film thus far, though rumors peg it to be a darker take on the superhero genre focusing on the violent villain from the Spider-Man comics. The last (and first) time the character appeared was in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, played by Topher Grace, but that’s a memory most fans would like to forget.

The Venom movie is not exactly a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though producer Amy Pascal believes there could be some crossover between the two franchises.

As part of the deal with Marvel Studios, Sony retains the cinematic rights to the Spider-Man characters and will continue to produce their own films focused on his supporting cast. But they hired Marvel Studios to produce a trilogy of solo films starring the Wall Crawler with the stipulation to allow him to appear in Marvel’s big team-up movies like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the untitled Avengers sequel.

Sony also has plans to produce another spinoff based on Black Cat and Silver Sable called Black & Silver, and that movie is set to be directed by Gina Price-Bythewood, who directed the pilot for Cloak & Dagger for Marvel Television.

Venom is scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.