Venom: Riz Ahmed In Talks To Join The Spider-Man Spinoff

It looks like Venom is eyeing yet another A-list actor to join its ranks. After bringing Tom Hardy in to play Eddie Brock, the Spider-Man spinoff is now in talks to add Riz Ahmed to its cast according to Variety.

Reports suggest Ahmed is in “early talks” to join the film, but there are very few details out about the film. Variety says no information about the actor’s role has been revealed yet, but sources did tell the site Ahmed will be “playing a popular Marvel Comics character.”

Sony Pictures had no comment when it came to the casting.

If you are not familiar with Ahmed, then you have missed out on some of Hollywood’s better pictures as of late. The actor’s popularity is at an all-time high following his gig with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The actor also gained attention from critics thanks to his stint on HBO’s The Night Of before turning to the Jason Bourne franchise.

As for who Ahmed could be playing, the possibilities are endless. Fans have taken to social media to think of the most likely suspects. Names like Norman Osbourne and even Kingpin have been tossed around. However, the Internet is eyeing two characters in particular: Kraven and Ben Reiley.

Many comic fans have expected Kraven to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the villain could have been taken into Sony’s franchise thanks to its deal with Marvel. Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s most famous nemeses, and he is known for his obsession with hunting. If Kraven were to learn of the Venom symbiote, the villain would go to whatever lengths to ensnare it.

Of course, there is also a chance Ahmed is being eyed for a heroic role. Marvel Studios has stressed the Venom standalone will not tie into the MCU, so fans have been curious how the spinoff will work without Spider-Man. If Sony is not able to put the web-swinger in Venom, it may go for the next best thing with a clone. Ben Reiley’s appearance would usher in a version of Spider-Man that Sony could use separately from Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and it would give Venom a hero to pit himself against.