‘Venom’ Artist Reveals NSFW Symbiote Secret In Viral Post

Venom might have oozed into theaters awhile back, but the anti-hero has yet to leave fans alone. With the film’s international box office growing fast, netizens around the world are out in force trying to get answers to their burning symbiote questions, and it looks like one brave man just answered something no one knew they needed to know.

So, fair warning…. Things are about to get a little NSFW between Eddie Brock and his symbiote.

For those unaware, Venom has prompted an outpouring of questions from fans about the symbiote’s ties to Eddie. The pair have an intricate partnership in the comics, and the film waded shallowly into said relationship. So, no one should be surprised that artist Ryan Stegman came out to answer a fan’s question on how Venom vibes with Eddie’s sexual needs.

IM SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/6QPKzhtIko — thot patrol el royale 💀 elf ignis Big Sexy (@stupeoscientia) October 29, 2018

Over on Twitter, a now-viral post is being passed around the fandom, and it is all thanks to Benjamin Bailey. The writer sent a question to Stegman, an artist on Venom, and you can find the exchange in all its sexy glory below:

“I have an important question,” Bailey wrote. “If Eddie gets an erection while wrapped in the symbiote, does Venom get an erection? Or does the symbiote hide it?”

And the answer? Well, according to Stegman, the “symbiote takes care of it.”

Of course, fans have taken the answer for what they will, and the response has raised more questions about the duo. After all, a devoted community has sprung around Venom that ships the symbiote with Eddie, so this eye-raising response has excited plenty. However, if Stegman is on the mark with his response, then fans are going to need a full-on anatomical breakdown of how Venom — uh — takes care of his host.

If you’re needing other lessons on Venom‘s biology, Marvel did delve into the topic awhile ago in the symbiote’s most recent run. When Venom #7 hit shelves, fans watched as the alien absorbed a slew of bullets to protect Eddie, and the host was a bit grossed out to see Venom slobbering green drools after the fight. Maker steps in to explain that the drools is green because it contains the digested remains of whatever the symbiote has absorbed.

“The green liquid you excrete from your mouth? It’s how your symbiote excretes waste when it dissolves foreign matter that enters your body. In this case, hundreds of rounds of bullets,” Maker explained, leaving readers and Eddie to gag in turn.

So, what do you make of this… interesting revelation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Venom is currently playing in theaters. The next Spider-Man movie will be the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on December 14th. It will be followed by the live-action Spider-Man: Far From Home, hitting theaters on July 5th.