Venom 2 Star Tom Hardy Fuels Spider-Man: No Way Home Crossover Rumors in New Photo

After months and months of casting rumors, it might be harder figure out who ISN’T in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is rumored to include several characters from previous Spider-Man franchises, and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock was officially revealed in the first trailer. Of course, some of those rumors revolve around Tom Hardy’s Venom, who has found success in his own film franchise over the last few years. Thanks to a new photo, Hardy is only adding to the rumblings of a Spider-Man/Venom crossover.

Hardy has talked openly about his desire for his character in Venom: Let There Be Carnage to team up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU, but no one involved with the franchise has given fans a clear answer. On Thursday, a photo surfaced online showing Hardy wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home hat, one that looks like a cap worn by the film’s cast and crew. Take a look.

https://twitter.com/MarvlUpdates/status/1438671722270580737?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It appears the photo was originally posted by TV director Lin Oeding, who posed for the picture next to Hardy. The image no longer appears on Oeding’s Instagram, adding to the speculation that it could spoil something.

Now, there’s a chance this hat could not be a production gift for No Way Home‘s cast and crew, instead just a hat that Hardy somehow got his hands on. Perhaps it could be a real spoiler. Either way, the fans on Twitter are already freaking out about the possibilities.

