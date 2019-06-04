Vincent D’Onofrio Says Marvel’s Daredevil Cast Would Jump At Chance To Return

It is no secret; The team behind Marvel’s Daredevil wishes they were returning to set for a season four. When news went live the series was ending after its third season, Daredevil fans stepped up to support the stars, and Vincent D’Onofrio admits his co-stars would jump at a chance to revisit the series for the fans.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the actor said he’s still disheartened by the cancellation of Daredevil but that he’d jump at the chance to return.

“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” the actor said.

“I feel the same way as everybody involved, not just the actors but the crew, and even Jeph Loeb over at Marvel, we miss it, we want to do that show.”

D’Onofri went on to say the loss of Daredevil stings especially given how well season three went over. The actor believed the crew and cast “got it right in the third season” so it felt weird having the show end abruptly after hitting such an achievement.

Of course, the actor does understand the politics behind the decision. “It’s just that Netflix and Disney just kind of stopped it from happening, I guess because of deals they’re making for the future,” D’Onofrio shared.

Fans feared the ever-growing wedge between Disney and Netflix would harm their shared Marvel TV series, and those fears were proved right. Last year, Iron Fist began the trend as it was axed after season two while Luke Cage followed suit. It didn’t take long for Daredevil to fall under the axe before The Punisher and Jessica Jones suffered a similar fate. Now, Netflix has one last season of Jessica Jones to release before its Marvel universe blacks out, but it seems D’Onofrio would answer the phone if Disney ever decided to give Daredevil another shot.

