Vincent D’Onofrio Says There Was Something Authentic About ‘Daredevil’

Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the villainous Wilson Fisk on Netflix’s Daredevil, praised the series in a tweet earlier today, in which he expressed regret about the series’ cancellation and paid homage to his co-star and producers.

Besides Charlie Cox, D’Onofrio praised Marvel executives Joe Quesada and Jeph Loeb.

You can see the tweet below, in which D’Onofrio also says that he will often “revisit DD in [his] mind.”

Something authentic about @Daredevil. Odd2say about a super hero series. I think it was all the people. Charlie Cox his integrity&kindness, the writers &our champion @JoeQuesada .Our passionate boss Jeph Loeb. I’ll revisit DD in my mind&always feel that it is indeed authentic pic.twitter.com/KgP6qDqcA2 — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 3, 2018

Daredevil was cancelled late last week, when Netflix announced that there would be no fourth season of the hit series. It is the third Marvel series to be cancelled, leaving only two — Jessica Jones and The Punisher — alive on the series.

Since Daredevil was the flagship series, it has seemed likely that if Daredevil was cancelled, so would the rest of them be, although that is not guaranteed.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” the company said in a statement. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

For Marvel fans, this news may or may not come as a surprise, considering the recent trends that have happened with Marvel and Netflix TV shows. Last month, the streaming service cancelled both Iron Fist and Luke Cage, something that began to cast doubt on the futures of the various other shows.

Even then, the debut of Daredevil‘s third season, which was mainly well-received by critics and fans, seemed to hint at something more positive. In a tweet earlier this month, Oleson hinted that he was pitching a fourth season to the streaming service, with fans campaigning for that season to become a reality.