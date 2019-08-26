Vision Writer Tom King Promotes Marvel Studios’ WandaVision Series

It is safe to say that Marvel Studios’ showing at Disney’s D23 Expo was a rousing success. Tom King was quick to point out the similarities between his run on The Vision and the WandaVision Disney+ series. Now that all the drama on the stage is over, the poster for the new series hit the Internet. It looks like the comic run and this new show have a lot in common.

Scarlet Witch and Vision are positioned in a suburban household with some serious 1960’s influences going on. The two are sitting on the couch normally in painterly color surrounded by black and white surroundings. Their shadows behind them seem to indicate that there is some sort of shakeup on the horizon for both of their characters. For example, Scarlet Witch‘s headdress is visible on her shadow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At first, it seemed like the writer was trying to ride the coattails of any Vision news out there. But the domestic nature of the poster has some fans dusting off their conspiracy theory hats now. The unnerving black and white tone and setting in the suburbs are a definite match to the uneasy nature of King’s run. Elizabeth Olsen alluded to some fan-favorite runs getting a moment to shine in the show during a convention appearance earlier this month.

“That’s what’s so funny, is Paul planted this idea before Disney was launching their own platform. I think it was just funny to him to think of us as doing a domestic sitcom, and somehow whatever he planted, he planted the seed and now we’re actually doing something,” Olsen said, “And it’s gonna be very different than what Paul would joke about, but I’m sure a lot of super-fans of the comics could have their own ideas of maybe what it could be. So I’m very excited.”

The Dick Van Dyke Show vibes are only just beginning, the poster is pointing to an experience that stands apart from just about everything else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What starts out as a sort of riff on sitcoms of the past looks like it will transform into something that could transform the MCU going forward.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ starting Spring 2021.