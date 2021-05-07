WandaVision Creator Jac Schaeffer Wants to Work on More Marvel Projects

✖

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now available to stream on Disney+, and fans have been loving the wild journey that has seen Wanda Maximff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living a sitcom-style suburban life. The show's creator and head writer is Jac Schaeffer, who is best known for writing and directing the movie Timer (which stars Emma Caulfield, who plays Dottie on WandaVision) as well as writing Olaf's Frozen Adventure and The Hustle. She also has a story writing credit on the highly-anticipated Black Widow. In fact, she recently told The Playlist that she hopes to do more with Marvel.

"I would consider myself incredibly lucky to work on more Marvel projects, so we'll have to see," Schaeffer shared. During the interview, The Playlist attempted to get some spoilers about WandaVision to which the writer replied, "What happens is… next question. [Laughs]" While she wasn't giving anything major away, she did tease that the show will only get more exciting.

"When we were early, early working on [WandaVision], it wasn't known what the rollout would be. So, the question was less about the binge-ability or dropping them weekly, it was more about how long can we keep the sitcom gig going," Schaeffer told The Playlist. "How much to reveal about the larger mystery? How much will be in the MCU space versus how much will be in the authentic sitcom space? That was always a question. And a concern, really. But we were all very unified in seeing how far we can take it. And if we could truly create a sitcom featuring [Wanda and Vision]."

While talking to The Hindustan Times, Schaeffer also talked about how happy she's been at the fan reactions to WandaVision.

"I'm thrilled by the fan reaction and the fan engagement. I keep saying that every Thursday feels like Christmas Eve now," Schaeffer revealed. "I just can’t wait for the episodes to drop. I am jittery, I am nervous. I think the fans care so much and I am always afraid that they won’t be satisfied, but I know what’s coming. And, I think everyone is going to be excited."

